PM Modi reached Chandigarh, paid tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Chandigarh to pay tribute to him. On reaching Chandigarh, PM Modi paid tribute to the mortal remains of Prakash Singh Badal.