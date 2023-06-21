NewsVideos
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
PM Modi said at the headquarters of the United Nations that people from all the countries of the world are present here. We started Yoga Day 9 years ago. Yoga means uniting all. Yoga came from India and it is an old tradition. No one has copyright on this. This is for everyone.

