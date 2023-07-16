trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636127
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to France. PM Modi visited UAE after visiting France. After reaching UAE, PM Modi held talks with President Sheikh Mohammed on many important issues and many business agreements were signed between the two countries. Tell that now business will be done from UAE in rupees. Due to this, UPI will be connected to IPP of UAE. Watch this report to know the news in detail.
