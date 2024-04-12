Advertisement
PM Modi Speech: 'INDIA Bloc wants to eliminate nuclear weapons,' says Modi

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi has made serious allegations about the INDIA alliance regarding nuclear weapons. PM Modi said, 'INDIA Bloc wants to eliminate nuclear weapons'.

