PM Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister PM Modi flew in Tejas. Whose video has now surfaced. PM Modi visited HAL in Bengaluru. He has become the first PM to do so.
