PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi can file nomination in Varanasi on 13th and 14th May. As per latest reports, Preparations for PM Modi's nomination have been completed.

