PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Railway Station Redevelopment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give a big gift to the country. Around 508 railway stations will be made world class in the country. About 24000 crore rupees will be spent on this and today PM Modi will lay its foundation stone.

