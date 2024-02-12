trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720650
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14

Sonam|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Qatar Release Ex-Indian Navy Veterans: Indian Government has got a big diplomatic victory in Qatar and eight Indians who were sentenced to death in Qatar have been released. The Ministry of External Affairs said that seven out of eight Indians have returned back to India. The Foreign Ministry said that we appreciate the decision of the Emir of Qatar for the release and return of our citizens to their homes. After the release of the Indians, a big decision of PM Modi has come. Modi will go to Qatar after UAE.

