PM Modi to visit Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi reached Rajasthan today. This is the fifth visit of PM Modi to Marudhara in the last 8 months. During this visit, he will give a gift of 5500 crores to Rajasthan.