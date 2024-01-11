trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708702
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu

Jan 11, 2024
In a historic milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, known as Atal Setu, on January 12. This engineering marvel stands as India's longest bridge built over the sea, ushering in a new era of connectivity and transportation. Anticipated to witness the daily movement of over 70,000 vehicles, Atal Setu is a testament to India's commitment to infrastructure development.

