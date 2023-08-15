trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649310
PM Modi washed so Mallikarjun Kharge left the chair! I.N.D.I.A disappears before 2024 Independence Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Independence Day LIVE Updates: India's independence has completed 76 years and the country is celebrating 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, a grand program was organized at the Red Fort and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Congress remained absent during this program and the chair of party president Mallikarjun Kharge was seen empty. Now the reason for his not reaching the program organized at Red Fort has come to the fore.

Independence Day 2023: Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement on PM Modi's speech, 'This is his last speech'
Independence Day 2023: Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement on PM Modi's speech, 'This is his last speech'
No one knew PM Modi was going to speak from Lal Quila
No one knew PM Modi was going to speak from Lal Quila
Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, know what it means?
Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, know what it means?
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day BREAKING NEWS
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day BREAKING NEWS

