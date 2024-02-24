trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724628
PM Modi will inaugurate Sudarshan Bridge built in Gujarat on Sunday

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects simultaneously in Gujarat on Sunday. This also includes the inauguration of a Sudarshan Bridge. This is the longest cable bridge in the country. The name of this bridge is Sudarshan Setu. The length of Sudarshan Bridge is 2.32 kilometers.

