trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718017
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uproar in Delhi Municipal Corporation during budget session

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Ruckus In MCD House during discussion on revised budget estimates 2023-24. Councilors of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party raised slogans loudly. The opposition councilors also surrounded the mayor's seat.

All Videos

PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
Play Icon1:14
PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech
Play Icon1:46
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: 'Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest,' says Hemant Soren
Play Icon2:23
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: 'Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest,' says Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
Play Icon2:49
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action
Play Icon1:18
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action

Trending Videos

PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
play icon1:14
PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech
play icon1:46
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: 'Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest,' says Hemant Soren
play icon2:23
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: 'Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest,' says Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
play icon2:49
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action
play icon1:18
Delhi Politics: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on ED Action