Police again fired tear gas shells on farmers at Shambhu border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Farmers protest continues for the second day today. Farmers are trying their best to enter Delhi but the police force has made strict arrangements to stop them from entering. There is a lot of movement on Shambhu border. Police are releasing tear gas shells. Now farmers have also come up with a solution to escape from the tear gas shells of the police.

