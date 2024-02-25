trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724741
Police Constable Bharti: UP Police Constable exam canceled, politics of UP heated up

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Police Constable Bharti Exam: After the paper leak, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to cancel the UP Police Constable Exam. Now the politics of UP has heated up due to the cancellation of UP Police Constable Exam. Congress said that the BJP government is scared of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, while Akhilesh said that the future of the youth is being played with.

