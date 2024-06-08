videoDetails

Police exam recruitment resumes in UP

| Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

There is good news for the youth of UP. Yogi government has started the process of conducting written examination again for recruitment to 60244 vacant posts of Constable Police. UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has also started. If sources are to be believed, the recruitment The board will soon select the company to conduct the examination. Important changes are being made in the recruitment process to remove the objections raised by the candidates.