videoDetails

Police interrogates accused in Worli BMW Crash Case

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

Mumbai BMW Crash: Big news is coming in Mumbai's Worli hit and run case. The police interrogated both the accused by making them sit face to face and also recreated the scene by taking them from Worli CJ House to Worli C Link. During interrogation, both admitted their mistake. But it has also been said that the woman was trapped in the bumper and they could not see her.