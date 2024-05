videoDetails

Police Van Runs into Emergency Ward of Rishikesh AIIMS Hospital

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Police Van Enters Rishikesh AIIMS Hospital: A viral video has surfaced from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh AIIMS. In this video, a police van is seen rapidly entering the emergency ward of Rishikesh AIIMS Hospital. Actually, this action was taken after a female doctor was molested.