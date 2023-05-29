NewsVideos
Politics did not stop on the new parliament, what did Owaisi-Congress say on PM Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Politics is not ending even after the inauguration of the new parliament in the state. AIMIM Chief Asuddin Owaisi said that the Prime Minister is promoting people of the same religion, he further said that the Prime Minister took people of only one religion inside the Parliament, if you had a big heart then Christian, Jain, Muslim religions People would have also been inside.

