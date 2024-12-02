videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over AAP MLA Baliyan Arrested

| Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

There are still two months left for the Delhi elections but the political heat has already started to be seen. Kejriwal is cornering BJP on the law and order situation in Delhi and BJP is attacking the AAP government on the allegations of AAP MLA Baliyan's links with gangsters and extortion. So has the election agenda of Delhi been decided already? Is the arrest of the AAP MLA going to become a big election issue? Amidst allegations and counter allegations, we will debate on the election atmosphere of Delhi to the point.