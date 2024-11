videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Anil Deshmukh Attacked

| Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Voting is to be held in Maharashtra after a few hours, but before that, on the last day of campaigning, the verbal attacks escalated to violence, NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was attacked in Nagpur's Katol assembly constituency, in which He was injured, the opposition is blaming BJP for the attack.