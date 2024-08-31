videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Himanta Biswa Sarma scraps 2-hour namaz breaks

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

To The Point: In Assam, from the next assembly session, the 2-hour break given to Muslim MLAs for Friday prayers will be abolished, this information was given by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. At the same time, after this decision, the situation intensified and opposition parties along with Muslim organizations surrounded CM Sarma. The opposition is alleging that Muslims are being targeted in Assam. They are being harassed. At the same time, the government says that the government is improving many laws for a better future.