Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Hindu Reamarks in Parliament

|Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
To The Point: Political Mahabharata has erupted in the Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's statement. Along with BJP, Hindu organisations and the saint community are also extremely angry over his statement on Hindus. They are demanding an apology from Rahul, while Congress and the entire opposition are standing with Rahul's statement. Some parts of Rahul's statement on Hindus have been removed from the House proceedings. PM Modi is going to address the House today on the President's address. It is expected that Rahul's attacks will be answered in it.

