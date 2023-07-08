trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632450
Polling Booth attacked in Cooch Behar's Sitai ahead of Panchayat Election Voting

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence: Attacks have been witnessed in Cooch Behar's Sitai before the polling for the panchayat elections. During this, a case of arson has come to light at the polling booth. Unsocial elements have targeted the polling booth while attacking. Know what is the whole matter.
