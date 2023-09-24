trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666435
Portugal's FM Praises India's Ability To Raise Some Of Major Global Issues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The Foreign Minister of Portugal hailed India's credibility in bringing forth some of the major world issues that needed changing.
