Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Congress leader Pramod Krishnam has made a huge statement against Rahul Gandhi over Nyay Yatra. Pramod Krishnam said, 'Our party is on a political yatra. It seems that we are preparing for 2029.' Know full statement in this report.

