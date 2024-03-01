trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726636
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Amidst the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, State Congress chief Pratibha Singh said on Friday that the work of Bharatiya Janata Party is better than the Congress Party. He said, 'Many things remain to be done in Congress.' Let us tell you that Pratibha Singh is the mother of rebel Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh.

