Pravesh Shukla, accused of urine scandal, arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
A big news is coming on the urination incident in Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken action. The accused who urinated on the tribal youth has been taken into custody by the police.
