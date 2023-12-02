trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694557
Preparations of Ayodhya before PM Modi's visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Before the inauguration of Ram Temple, Zee News is giving you moment by moment updates. Today you will see how the city of Ayodhya is being decorated and what preparations are being made before PM Modi's visit. Meanwhile, you will see the story of Ayodhya in the words of three generations.
