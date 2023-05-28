NewsVideos
videoDetails

President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read the message of President Draupadi Murmu in the new Parliament House. President Draupadi Murmu said in his message that he is satisfied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the new Parliament.

All Videos

Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
14:33
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
Wrestler's Protest Turn Violent After Protestors Tried Entering The Mahapanchayat
1:7
Wrestler's Protest Turn Violent After Protestors Tried Entering The Mahapanchayat

Trending Videos

9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
14:33
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
1:7
Wrestler's Protest Turn Violent After Protestors Tried Entering The Mahapanchayat
Droupadi Murmu,संसद भवन का उद्घाटन,संसद भवन,नई संसद,singol,sengol meaning,sengol,sansad bhavan,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Parliament of India,parliament Inauguration,Parliament building,Nitin Gadkari,new sansad bhavan,new parliament inauguration date,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament house new delhi,new parliament building india,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new Parliament building,New Parliament,Lok Sabha,Draupadi Murmu,Central Vista,