Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Modi Jinping Meet: PM Modi had an informal meeting with the President of China in BRICS. There has been a discussion between the two leaders on LAC. PM Modi said that respect for LAC is necessary for normal relations.
ISRO releases Video of Chandrayaan 3 Rover
play icon1:43
ISRO releases Video of Chandrayaan 3 Rover
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over LAC Issue
play icon1:47
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over LAC Issue
Dream Girl 2 Public Review: Ayushmann's 'Pooja' Wins Heart Of Fans, Misses Nushrratt's Presence
play icon2:33
Dream Girl 2 Public Review: Ayushmann's 'Pooja' Wins Heart Of Fans, Misses Nushrratt's Presence
Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Modi from Ladakh
play icon6:59
Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Modi from Ladakh
play icon1:35
"He's The Best In The World" 18-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa Finishes As Runner-up in FIDE World Cup

