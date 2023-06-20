NewsVideos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets before leaving for America

Jun 20, 2023
PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of two countries from today. Tomorrow i.e. on June 21, 2023, will participate in the program of International Yoga Day organized at the UN Headquarters in America. Before the US tour, PM Modi gave important information related to his tour by tweeting and said, 'I am sure that this visit will strengthen the relationship between India and America'.

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Jagannath Temple in Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Jagannath Temple in Delhi
Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested

