Prime Minister of India written in ASEAN after President of India in G20 invitation card

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 07:07 AM IST
ASEAN PM of Bharat News: On Tuesday i.e. September 5, 2023, the President of India was written instead of the President of India in the invitation card of the G20. At the same time, the Prime Minister of India has also been mentioned in ASEAN.
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi
play icon3:19
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th September 2023
play icon5:59
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th September 2023
Delhi Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in a three-storey building in Delhi, fire department is busy in controlling the fire.
play icon0:34
Delhi Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in a three-storey building in Delhi, fire department is busy in controlling the fire.
America warns North Korea, 'If you help Russia, the consequences will be bad
play icon0:49
America warns North Korea, 'If you help Russia, the consequences will be bad
America's NSA makes big statement over Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit
play icon0:48
America's NSA makes big statement over Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit

