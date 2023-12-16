trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699701
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Maharashtra News: Ashvajit Gaikwad has been accused by his own girlfriend of crushing him with a car. The seriously injured girl is in the hospital. And she is pleading for justice through social media but till now no one has been arrested in this case. On one hand the police is talking about investigation and on the other hand this whole matter has started taking a political colour.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Play Icon3:58
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
Play Icon4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
Play Icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
Play Icon1:23
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision
Play Icon2:21
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
play icon3:58
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
play icon4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
play icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
play icon1:23
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision
play icon2:21
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision
priya singh case in maharashtra,instagram influencer priya singh,Priya Singh,priya singh thane case,priya singh influencer,priya singh accident priya singh thane case,priya singh video,priya singh accident,priya singh instagram,social media influencer priya singh,priya singh case news,today priya singh case news,priya singh case news updates,priya singh insta,priya singh and ashwajeet case,extra marital case priya singh boyfriend,priya singh boyfriend,