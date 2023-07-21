trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638403
Priyanka Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the Center - Why did PM Modi keep silence on Manipur's video

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Rally: In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi while targeting the central government said why did PM Modi keep silence on the viral video of Manipur, women are being tortured in Manipur. He said that Modi ji handed over the companies in which the youth would get employment to his friends. Priyanka Gandhi said on Agniveer Yojana that the youth are returning from the training of Agniveer.
