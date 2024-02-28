trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725799
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis

Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Amidst political crisis in Himachal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has fiercely targeted BJP. Priyanka Gandhi has attacked BJP through social media and tweeted that BJP is using money power and is dependent on horse trading.

