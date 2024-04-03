Advertisement
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today

Apr 03, 2024
All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today. During the visit, Priyanka Gandhi will participate in nomination filing of brother Rahul Gandhi.

