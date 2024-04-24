Advertisement
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement

Apr 24, 2024
PM Modi made a statement on Mangalsutra while addressing a rally, after which opposition can be seen continuously surrounding PM Modi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra retaliated against PM Modi over the same.

