Pro-Kannada Organisations Protest In Mandya By Standing In The Cauvery River | Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest by standing in Cauvery water near Mandya on September 29. The matter has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery river, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.
