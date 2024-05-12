Advertisement
Protest against Pakistan in PoK

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) have taken to the streets against the atrocities of the Pakistani government. Pakistani army is using heavy force to control the people's protest. Pakistani security forces are using everything from tear gas to firing.

