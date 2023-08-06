trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645241
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PTI To hold protest against Imran Khan arrest in Pakistan today

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Toshakhana Case: PTI will protest against the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. The arrest has been made in the Toshakhana case and has been sentenced to three years. PTI is calling it kidnapping.

All Videos

Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
play icon5:57
Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
play icon2:39
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
play icon3:52
 PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day
play icon0:50
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shots down 1 terrorist in Rajouri
play icon1:6
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shots down 1 terrorist in Rajouri

Trending Videos

Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
play icon5:57
Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
play icon2:39
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
play icon3:52
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day
play icon0:50
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shots down 1 terrorist in Rajouri
play icon1:6
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shots down 1 terrorist in Rajouri
imran khan arrest,imran khan arrest pti protest,pti protest,pti protest today live,pti protest imran khan,pti protest imran khan arrest,toshakhana case kya hai,toshakhana kya hai,toshakhana case today news,toshakhana case explained,toshakhana pti protest,protest,protest against imran khan arrest live,Pakistan,Pakistan news,Pakistan protest,pakistan pti protest,pakistan pti rally,pti protest in pakistan today live,trending news,Zee News,Hindi News,breaking,