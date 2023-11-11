trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686883
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.

|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Pulwama Army Encounter: An encounter between security forces and terrorists is going on in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama. This encounter started after the information about two terrorists hiding in the area.
Follow Us

All Videos

Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
Play Icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
Play Icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
Play Icon2:10
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities
Play Icon1:54
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities
MANISH SISODIA BREAKING: Manish Sisodia reached home before Diwali, got permission to meet his ailing wife.
Play Icon1:10
MANISH SISODIA BREAKING: Manish Sisodia reached home before Diwali, got permission to meet his ailing wife.

Trending Videos

Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
play icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
play icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
play icon2:10
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities
play icon1:54
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities
MANISH SISODIA BREAKING: Manish Sisodia reached home before Diwali, got permission to meet his ailing wife.
play icon1:10
MANISH SISODIA BREAKING: Manish Sisodia reached home before Diwali, got permission to meet his ailing wife.
Pulwama encounter,Terrorist attack,terrorists hiding in the area,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,Breaking News,breaking,Pulwama encounter,encounter in pulwama,Pulwama,pulwama encounter today,pulwama encounter in jammu,jammu kashmir pulwama encounter,pulwama encounter live,pulwama encounter video,pulwama encounter news,Pulwama attack,crpf encounter in pulwama,Encounter,Pulwama News,Pulwama terror attack,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,Kashmir encounter,Terrorist encounter,pulwama incounter,