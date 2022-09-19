Punjab Police arrests one accused in alleged ‘leaked objectional videos’ row in Chandigarh University

The Himachal Pradesh Police handed over the 23-year-old accused Sunny Mehta to Punjab Police on September 18. The 23-year-old accused is a resident of Rohru. Punjab Police arrested him reportedly in connection with Chandigarh University alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row.

