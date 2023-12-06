trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695808
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab Police made a big revelation regarding the murder of Gogamedi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murdered in Jaipur. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this sensational murder. Before the swearing in, Rajputs opened their front. Karni Sena announced that Rajasthan will be closed on Wednesday in protest against this massacre.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan bandh against murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
Play Icon8:34
Rajasthan bandh against murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
Successful rescue of girl who fell in borewell
Play Icon1:37
Successful rescue of girl who fell in borewell
TOP 100 News: 17 rounds were fired to kill Karni Sena president
Play Icon12:0
TOP 100 News: 17 rounds were fired to kill Karni Sena president
Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
Play Icon0:53
Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
Play Icon6:54
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?

Trending Videos

Rajasthan bandh against murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
play icon8:34
Rajasthan bandh against murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
Successful rescue of girl who fell in borewell
play icon1:37
Successful rescue of girl who fell in borewell
TOP 100 News: 17 rounds were fired to kill Karni Sena president
play icon12:0
TOP 100 News: 17 rounds were fired to kill Karni Sena president
Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
play icon0:53
Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
play icon6:54
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi,sukhdev gogamedi,Sukhdev Singh,sukhdev gogamedi live,sukhdev singh gogamedi live,jaipur news today sukhdev singh gogamedi cctv footage,sukhdev singh gogamedi ki hatya,karni sena live news today,sukhdevsingh gogamedi,sukhdev singh gogamedi speech,sukhdev singh gogamedi video,sukhdev gogamedi ki hatya,sukhdev singh gogamedi live news,sukhdev singh gogamedi hatyakand,karni sena sukhdev singh gogamedi ka video,gogamedi shot dead video,Rajput,