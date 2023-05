videoDetails

Punjab's former CM Beant Singh's convict got no relief from Supreme Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Balwant Singh, convicted in the murder case of former Punjab CM Beant Singh, has not got relief from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has asked the Home Ministry to give a decision. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.