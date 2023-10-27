trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680706
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty: When Yogi honored Punendu Tiwari, who was sentenced to death

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty Updates: Former Indian Navy personnel Punendu Tiwari, who was sentenced to death in Qatar, received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2019. This honor is given to Indians living abroad. During that time, the Indian Embassy in Doha had written on social media that Punendu Tiwari is continuously working to improve the image of India while living abroad. Let us tell you that apart from the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, UP CM Yogi was also present in this program.
