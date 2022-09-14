Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived in London from Edinburgh, Scotland on September 13 (local time). The coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace. The State Funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

