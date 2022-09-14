NewsVideos

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived in London from Edinburgh, Scotland on September 13 (local time). The coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace. The State Funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived in London from Edinburgh, Scotland on September 13 (local time). The coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace. The State Funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

All Videos

Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
10:33
Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
2:36
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
Basic investigations for detecting heart-disease
Basic investigations for detecting heart-disease
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects
5:9
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects

Trending Videos

10:33
Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
2:36
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
Basic investigations for detecting heart-disease
5:9
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects