Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sounded the alarm, revealing that all the party's bank accounts have been frozen. He expressed frustration over the inability to conduct campaign work, support workers, or aid candidates due to this restriction. Gandhi highlighted the timing of these actions, just two months before the election campaign, and criticized the substantial penalties imposed on the party's financial identity. He also expressed disappointment with the Election Commission's silence on the matter, stating that the party's ability to contest elections has already been compromised, resulting in significant setbacks.

