Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that yesterday the PM spoke in the Parliament for about 2 hours 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, raped, but the PM was laughing, telling jokes. It doesn't suit them..."

