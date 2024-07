videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi comments on Wayanad Landslide in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Wayanad Landslide News: Heavy rains have caused a major landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. So far, about 40 people have died in the Wayanad landslide accident and more than 400 people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are still underway. This issue was also raised in Parliament.